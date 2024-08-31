Triumph Daytona 660 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 11.73 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Triumph Daytona 660 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 11.73 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Triumph Daytona 660 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Triumph Daytona 660 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Daytona 660 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Z900 which starts at Rs. 9.38 Lakhs in Bangalore, Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Bangalore and KTM 890 Duke starting at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Daytona 660 STD ₹ 11.73 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price