Latest Updates on Triumph Daytona 660

The wait is finally over for motorcycle enthusiasts as Triumph has officially launched the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660. This highly anticipated model has already created a buzz in the market. As the newest addition to Triumph's lineup, the Daytona 660 combines a sporty design with an impressive performance, making it a compelling option for riders looking for a thrilling experience. With its unique blend of features, including a powerful engine and advanced technology, the Daytona 660 promises to uphold Triumph's reputation for creating exceptional motorcycles. The Daytona 660's standout attributes include its powerful 660cc three-cylinder engine, which delivers a maximum output of 93.70 bhp at 11,250 rpm and a peak torque of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. This model is not just a performance machine; it also focuses on rideability, appealing to both track enthusiasts and everyday riders. Its advanced riding modes, including Sport, Rain, and Road, allow enthusiasts to experience a personalised riding journey tailored to their preferences and conditions.

Triumph Daytona 660 Price

The 2024 Triumph Daytona 660's starting price is an impressive ₹9.72 lakh (ex-showroom). This price point positions the Daytona 660 competitively within the sports bike segment, offering a fantastic balance of performance and technology for the investment. Whether you are a seasoned rider or a novice looking to upgrade, the Daytona 660 provides substantial value for its features and capabilities.

Triumph Daytona 660 Launch Date

Triumph officially launched the Daytona 660 in India on August 29, 2024. After much anticipation and excitement, this motorcycle finally made its way to showrooms despite earlier delays. The Daytona 660 is now available for direct purchase from dealerships or through the Triumph website, where enthusiasts can learn more and make inquiries about bookings.

Triumph Daytona 660 Variants

The Triumph Daytona 660 is available in a single variant priced at ₹9,72,000. This model comes equipped with an extensive array of features designed to enhance the riding experience. There are three colour options offered with this variant, including a ‘Satin Granite with Satin Jet Black', a ‘Carnival Red with Sapphire Black’ and a ‘Snowdonia White with Sapphire Black’.

Triumph Daytona 660 Design

The Triumph Daytona 660 strikes an impressive figure with its sporty full-faired design that evokes the iconic Daytona heritage. The bike features a split LED headlamp setup that not only enhances aesthetics but also improves visibility during night rides. The riding posture is aggressive yet comfortable, thanks to the clip-on handlebars and split seats, ensuring optimal rider comfort over long distances. The sleek lines and aerodynamic bodywork further elevate the visual appeal of the Daytona 660. Its prominent fuel tank and muscular design reflect a racing lineage while also being practical for everyday usage. The ergonomics are designed to provide excellent control and comfort, making this bike suitable for both spirited rides on the track and leisurely outings.

Triumph Daytona 660 Features

Inside, the Triumph Daytona 660 does not disappoint. The motorcycle features a TFT instrument console that provides riders with essential information at a glance, including speed, revs, and riding modes. The intuitive layout ensures that riders remain focused on the road. The seat design is crafted with rider comfort in mind, ensuring adequate support even during extended rides. Quality materials are used throughout the bike to enhance the overall feel and aesthetics of the cockpit. Each component has been thoughtfully designed to create a cohesive look, further amplifying the motorcycle's premium appeal. Combining ergonomics with technology allows the Daytona 660's interior to offer a satisfying ride and smart design.

Triumph Daytona 660 Engine and Specifications

Power on the Daytona 660 comes from a 660 cc inline three-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled and has been mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The engine is capable of delivering a power output of 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and a peak torque of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. Triumph adds that the Daytona starts to make 80 per cent of its peak torque at as low as 3,150 rpm.

The Triumph Daytona 660 is built around a tubular steel frame with a twin-side swingarm. It is held up by 41 mm upside-down Showa forks and a rear monoshock with preload adjustability. Braking performance comes with twin 310 mm floating discs at the front and a 210 mm rear disc with a single-pot sliding calliper.

Triumph Daytona 660 Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Triumph Daytona 660 is 20.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Triumph, and the Daytona 660 is no exception. Equipped with dual-channel ABS, the motorcycle provides excellent braking performance, reducing the risk of skids and enhancing control in emergency situations. The model features advanced braking components, including twin 310 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear. Additionally, the Daytona introduces ride modes - Sport, Rain, and Road - offering riders enhanced control based on differing weather and road conditions. The presence of traction control further bolsters the bike’s safety profile, providing added confidence to riders by minimising wheel slip during aggressive acceleration.