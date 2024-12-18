Bonneville T120 falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Bonneville T120 Icon Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.99 Lakhs.Bonneville T120 falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Bonneville T120 Icon Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.99 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Icon Edition is 14.5 L litres. It offers many features like Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like: