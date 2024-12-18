HT Auto

Triumph Bonneville T100 Icon Edition

Triumph Bonneville T100 Front Left View
1/20
Triumph Bonneville T100 Front Right View
2/20
Triumph Bonneville T100 Front View
3/20
Triumph Bonneville T100 Left View
4/20
Triumph Bonneville T100 Rear Left View
5/20
Triumph Bonneville T100 Rear Right View
6/20
11.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Triumph Bonneville T100 Key Specs
Engine900 cc
Power65 PS @ 7400 rpm
Max Speed185 kmph
View all Bonneville T100 specs and features

Bonneville T100 Icon Edition Latest Updates

Bonneville T100 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Bonneville T100 Icon Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.45 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 14.5 L
  • Length: 2230 mm
  • Max Power: 65 PS @ 7400 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
    • ...Read More

    Triumph Bonneville T100 Icon Edition Price

    Icon Edition

    ₹11.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    900 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,29,000
    RTO
    82,320
    Insurance
    33,987
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,45,307
    EMI@24,617/mo
    Close

    Triumph Bonneville T100 Icon Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

    Dimensions and Capacity

    Fuel Capacity
    14.5 L
    Length
    2230 mm
    Ground Clearance
    140 mm
    Wheelbase
    1450 mm
    Height
    1100 mm
    Kerb Weight
    228 kg
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Width
    780 mm

    Tyres and Brakes

    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    310 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    255 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc

    Mileage and Performance

    Range
    348 km
    Max Speed
    185 kmph

    Engine and Transmission

    Max Power
    65 PS @ 7400 rpm
    Stroke
    80 mm
    Max Torque
    80 Nm @ 3750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    900 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    84.6 mm

    Chassis and Suspension

    Front Suspension
    41mm cartridge forks
    Rear Suspension
    Twin RSU?s, with pre-load adjustment

    Features and Safety

    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Multifunctional Display
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    LCD

    Charging

    Electricals

    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Triumph Bonneville T100 Icon Edition EMI
    EMI22,155 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    10,30,776
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    10,30,776
    Interest Amount
    2,98,548
    Payable Amount
    13,29,324

    Triumph Bonneville T100 other Variants

    Black

    ₹9.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    900 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,87,400
    RTO
    70,992
    Insurance
    27,632
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,86,024
    EMI@21,194/mo
    Close

    2021

    ₹10.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    900 cc
    View breakup

    STD

    ₹10.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    900 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

