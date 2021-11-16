Saved Articles

Triumph Bonneville Bobber On Road Price in Gurugram

10.28 - 11.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gurugram
Bonneville Bobber Price in Gurugram

Triumph Bonneville Bobber on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 13.13 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Bonneville Bobber 2021₹ 13.13 Lakhs
...Read More

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Variant Wise Price List in Gurugram

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2021
₹13.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1200 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,75,000
RTO
94,000
Insurance
32,146
Accessories Charges
11,750
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Gurugram)
13,12,896
EMI@28,219/mo
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Alternatives

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Epluto 7G Max Price in Gurugram
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

11.34 - 11.75 Lakhs
Bonneville Speedmaster Price in Gurugram
Triumph Street Scrambler 900

Triumph Street Scrambler 900

9.35 - 9.95 Lakhs
Street Scrambler 900 Price in Gurugram
UPCOMING
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

12 Lakhs Onwards
View similar Bikes

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Triumph Bikes

Triumph Bonneville Bobber News

The fastest Triumph Bonneville Bobber comes with an eye-catching appearance.
This Triumph Bonneville Bobber fetches over $50,000. What's so special about it?
16 Nov 2021
From the Yamaha R3 to Kawasaki Eliminator 450, here's a look at the new motorcycles set to arrive in December
5 upcoming motorcycle launches in December 2023
13 Dec 2023
India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
12 Dec 2023
Prices are yet to be disclosed for the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range, while deliveries will begin in March next year
India Bike Week 2023: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, Rally Pro showcased, deliveries in March next year
8 Dec 2023
Triumph Stealth Edition range is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.09 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.85 lakh (ex-showroom).
India Bike Week 2023: Triumph launches Stealth Edition motorcycles in India, priced from 9.09 lakh
8 Dec 2023
 Triumph Bonneville Bobber News

Triumph Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
