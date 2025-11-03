Bonneville 350User ReviewsImages
UPCOMING

TRIUMPH Bonneville 350 Mileage

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹1.98 Lakhs* Onwards
EMIs starting from ₹4015
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Triumph Bonneville 350 Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 26.0 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 26.0 kmpl

Triumph Bonneville 350 Alternatives

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Mileage: 30 kmpl
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Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.35 - 2.55 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 35 kmpl
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UPCOMING
BSA Bantam 350

BSA Bantam 350

2.2 Lakhs Onwards
 
Alert Me When Launched Bantam 350 DetailsView upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 41.88 kmpl
Check OffersMeteor 350 MileageView similar Bikes
Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Mileage: 42.17 kmpl
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QJ Motor SRC 500

QJ Motor SRC 500

1.99 Lakhs Onwards
Mileage: 30 kmpl
Check OffersSRC 500 MileageView similar Bikes

Triumph Bonneville 350 Visual Comparison

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Triumph Bonneville 350 User Opinions & Ratings

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Triumph 350 – The Beast Awakes
Triumph has always been one of the most iconic British motorcycle brands of all time. Its launch in India will definitely boost the 350cc segment, and the thumping sound of this beast is sure to turn heads. The motorcycle’s retro design gives you goosebumps, especially when riding it on the open road. In terms of mileage, it offers around 35–40 kmpl, which is quite impressive for this segment. It will surely give Royal Enfield and Honda 350 a tough competition.
By: Hirrus Shroff (Nov 3, 2025)
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