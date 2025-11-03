Triumph 350 – The Beast Awakes

Triumph has always been one of the most iconic British motorcycle brands of all time. Its launch in India will definitely boost the 350cc segment, and the thumping sound of this beast is sure to turn heads. The motorcycle’s retro design gives you goosebumps, especially when riding it on the open road. In terms of mileage, it offers around 35–40 kmpl, which is quite impressive for this segment. It will surely give Royal Enfield and Honda 350 a tough competition.

By: Hirrus Shroff ( Nov 3, 2025 )