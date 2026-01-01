|Engine
|349.0 cc
The Bonneville T40 STD, is listed at ₹3.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bonneville T40 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bonneville T40 STD is available in 7 colour options: Aegean Blue And Fusion White, Black, Carnival Red, Competition Green, Fusion White And Phantom Black, Meriden Blue And Tangerine, Phantom Black.
The Bonneville T40 STD is powered by a 349.0 cc engine.
In the Bonneville T40's price range, buyers can choose to consider the QJ Motor SRV 300 priced between ₹3.19 Lakhs - 3.19 Lakhs or the Honda Rebel 300 priced between ₹2.22 Lakhs - 2.62 Lakhs.
The Bonneville T40 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Immobilizer, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Service Due Indicator, Idle Stop/Start, Kill Switch, Distance To Empty, Rear Footpegs, Hazard Light Switch and Multi-function Lock.