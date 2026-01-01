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Bonneville T40PriceSpecifications
Triumph Bonneville T40 Front Right View
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Triumph Bonneville T40 Rear Left View
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Triumph Bonneville T40 Rear Right View
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Triumph Bonneville T40 Right View
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Triumph Bonneville T40 Front View
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Triumph Bonneville T40 Headliht View
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Triumph Bonneville T40 Black

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Triumph Bonneville T40 Key Specs
Engine349.0 cc
View all Bonneville T40 specs and features

Bonneville T40 Black

Bonneville T40 Black Prices

The Bonneville T40 Black, is listed at ₹3.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bonneville T40 Black Mileage

All variants of the Bonneville T40 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bonneville T40 Black Colours

The Bonneville T40 Black is available in 7 colour options: Aegean Blue And Fusion White, Black, Carnival Red, Competition Green, Fusion White And Phantom Black, Meriden Blue And Tangerine, Phantom Black.

Bonneville T40 Black Engine and Transmission

The Bonneville T40 Black is powered by a 349.0 cc engine.

Bonneville T40 Black vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Bonneville T40's price range, buyers can choose to consider the QJ Motor SRV 300 priced between ₹3.19 Lakhs - 3.19 Lakhs or the Honda Rebel 300 priced between ₹2.22 Lakhs - 2.62 Lakhs.

Bonneville T40 Black Specs & Features

The Bonneville T40 Black has Low Fuel Indicator, Immobilizer, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Service Due Indicator, Idle Stop/Start, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs, Hazard Light Switch and Distance To Empty.

Triumph Bonneville T40 Black Price

Bonneville T40 Black

₹3.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,79,999
RTO
23,900
Insurance
13,743
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,17,642
EMI@6,827/mo
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Triumph Bonneville T40 Black Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14 L
Length
2140 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Height
1093 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
823 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-18 Inch,Rear :-17 Inch
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70 R17
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Front Caliper
2 piston caliber
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Tyre Pressure
26 psi
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Rear Caliper
1 piston caliber
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Tyre Pressure
33 psi
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
132 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
29 PS @ 7000 rpm / 21.33 kW @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
56.1 mm
No Of Batteries
1
Max Torque
31 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
BOSCH VR6NEU (1 No)
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349.0 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Single Cylinder, DOHC, Internal Combustion Engine
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed Manual
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 OBD2B
Bore
89 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Hybrid spine/perimeter, tubular steel, integrated frame
Body Graphics
CTG Options: Phantom Black, Carnival Red, Competition Green
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock with pre-load adjustment. 130mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
43mm forks. 130mm wheel travel

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
VRLA Exide

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Immobilizer
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
LCD
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Idle Stop/Start
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Seat Type
Standard
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Console
LCD
Physical Key
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Riding Modes
Yes
Gradeability
42 Degree
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Instrument Console
LCD
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Navigation supported
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Additional Features
MTC, Navigation, USB Charger
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
LCD
Triumph Bonneville T40 Black EMI
EMI6,145 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,85,877
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,85,877
Interest Amount
82,800
Payable Amount
3,68,677

Triumph Bonneville T40 other Variants

Bonneville T40 T4

₹2.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,54,999
RTO
21,900
Insurance
13,240
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,90,139
EMI@6,236/mo
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Close

Bonneville T40 STD

₹3.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,79,999
RTO
22,400
Insurance
13,400
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,15,799
EMI@6,788/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Triumph Bonneville T40 Alternatives

QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300

3.19 Lakhs Onwards
Bonneville T40vsSRV 300
Honda Rebel 300

Honda Rebel 300

2.22 - 2.62 Lakhs
Bonneville T40vsRebel 300
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.35 - 2.6 Lakhs
+2
Bonneville T40vsX440
Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

2.86 Lakhs
Bonneville T40vsX440 T
Keeway K-Light 250V

Keeway K-Light 250V

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Bonneville T40vsK-Light 250V
BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650

3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs
+1
Bonneville T40vsGold Star 650

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