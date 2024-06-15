Trinity Motors Saathi on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 89,860. The on road price for Trinity Motors Saathi top variant goes up to Rs. 1.04 Lakhs in Surat. The lowest price model Trinity Motors Saathi on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 89,860. The on road price for Trinity Motors Saathi top variant goes up to Rs. 1.04 Lakhs in Surat. The lowest price model is Trinity Motors Saathi Gold and the most priced model is Trinity Motors Saathi Platinum. Visit your nearest Trinity Motors Saathi dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Trinity Motors Saathi on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Trinity Motors Saathi is mainly compared to Sokudo Rapid which starts at Rs. 79,889 in Surat, Zelo Zaeden Plus which starts at Rs. 88,900 in Surat and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Trinity Motors Saathi Gold ₹ 89,860 Trinity Motors Saathi Platinum ₹ 1.04 Lakhs