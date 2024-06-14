Trinity Motors Saathi on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 89,860. The on road price for Trinity Motors Saathi top variant goes up to Rs. 1.04 Lakhs in Mumbai. The lowest price model Trinity Motors Saathi on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 89,860. The on road price for Trinity Motors Saathi top variant goes up to Rs. 1.04 Lakhs in Mumbai. The lowest price model is Trinity Motors Saathi Gold and the most priced model is Trinity Motors Saathi Platinum. Visit your nearest Trinity Motors Saathi dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers. Trinity Motors Saathi on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Trinity Motors Saathi is mainly compared to Sokudo Rapid which starts at Rs. 79,889 in Mumbai, Zelo Zaeden Plus which starts at Rs. 88,900 in Mumbai and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Mumbai. Variants On-Road Price Trinity Motors Saathi Gold ₹ 89,860 Trinity Motors Saathi Platinum ₹ 1.04 Lakhs