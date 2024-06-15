Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 88,700. The on road price for Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 top variant goes up to Rs. 95,060 in Hyderabad. The lowest price Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 88,700. The on road price for Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 top variant goes up to Rs. 95,060 in Hyderabad. The lowest price model is Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Gold and the most priced model is Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Platinum. Visit your nearest Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 is mainly compared to Sokudo Rapid which starts at Rs. 79,889 in Hyderabad, Zelo Zaeden Plus which starts at Rs. 88,900 in Hyderabad and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Hyderabad. Variants On-Road Price Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Gold ₹ 88,700 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Platinum ₹ 95,060