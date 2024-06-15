Trinity Motors Mitra on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 82,030. The on road price for Trinity Motors Mitra top variant goes up to Rs. 83,760 in Jaipur. The lowest price model is Trinity Motors Mitra on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 82,030. The on road price for Trinity Motors Mitra top variant goes up to Rs. 83,760 in Jaipur. The lowest price model is Trinity Motors Mitra Silver and the most priced model is Trinity Motors Mitra Gold. Visit your nearest Trinity Motors Mitra dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Trinity Motors Mitra on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Trinity Motors Mitra is mainly compared to Sokudo Rapid which starts at Rs. 79,889 in Jaipur, Zelo Zaeden Plus which starts at Rs. 88,900 in Jaipur and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Trinity Motors Mitra Silver ₹ 82,030 Trinity Motors Mitra Gold ₹ 83,760