Trinity Motors Dost on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. The on road price for Trinity Motors Dost top variant goes up to Rs. 1.13 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price Trinity Motors Dost on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. The on road price for Trinity Motors Dost top variant goes up to Rs. 1.13 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Trinity Motors Dost Gold and the most priced model is Trinity Motors Dost Platinum. Visit your nearest Trinity Motors Dost dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Trinity Motors Dost on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Trinity Motors Dost is mainly compared to Zelo Zaeden Plus which starts at Rs. 88,900 in Delhi, Vida V1 which starts at Rs. 97,800 in Delhi and BGauss RUV350 starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Trinity Motors Dost Gold ₹ 1.07 Lakhs Trinity Motors Dost Platinum ₹ 1.13 Lakhs