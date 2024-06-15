Trinity Motors Amigo on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 78,680. Visit your nearest Trinity Motors Amigo on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 78,680. Visit your nearest Trinity Motors Amigo dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Trinity Motors Amigo on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Trinity Motors Amigo is mainly compared to Sokudo Rapid which starts at Rs. 79,889 in Delhi, Zelo Zaeden Plus which starts at Rs. 88,900 in Delhi and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Trinity Motors Amigo Basic ₹ 78,680