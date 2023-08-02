HT Auto
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 Specifications

Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 starting price is Rs. 49,900 in India. Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 is available in 1 variant and
49,900* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 Specs

The price of Toutche Heileo M100 starts at Rs. 49,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 Specifications and Features

Heileo M100 STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
21.4 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Tyre Size
Front :-2.175-27.5,Rear :-2.175-27.5
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube
Chassis
17.5, Aluminium Alloy
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Additional Features
Electric 3 Speed gear, Shifter-Shimano TX30, Electric Throttle Finger model, Left hand
Mobile Connectivity
No
ABS
No
Battery Capacity
36 V, 11.6 Ah
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 Alternatives

Lohia Oma Star

Lohia Oma Star

41,444 Onwards
Toutche Heil... vs Oma Star
Detel EV Easy Plus

Detel EV Easy Plus

39,999 Onwards
Toutche Heil... vs Easy Plus
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport

Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport

40,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
Toutche Heil... vs Polarity Sma...
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

40,699 - 56,190
Toutche Heil... vs Reo
Techo Electra Neo

Techo Electra Neo

41,557 - 43,967
Toutche Heil... vs Neo

News

TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Honda sold 338,310 units (domestic + exports) last month, registering a decline of 23.74%, as against 443,643 units sold during July 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India sales witness sharp fall of 24% in July
1 Aug 2023
Hero MotoCorp witnessed a stark drop of 14.41% in year-on-year volumes when compared to 421,288 units sold in July 2022.
Hero MotoCorp’s sales drop 14% in July; attributes decline to incessant rains
1 Aug 2023
View all
 

Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 Variants & Price List

Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 price starts at ₹ 49,900 and goes upto ₹ 49,900 (Ex-showroom). Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 comes in 1 variants. Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 top variant price is ₹ 49,900.

Heileo M100 STD
49,900*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
