Toutche Electric Heileo H100 On Road Price in Surat

Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Front Left View
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Front Right View
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Front View
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Left View
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Rear Left View
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Rear Right View
46,990 - 50,990*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Heileo H100 Price in Surat

Toutche Electric Heileo H100 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 55,430. The on road price for Toutche Electric Heileo H100 top variant goes up to Rs. 61,070 in Surat. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 9.6 Ah₹ 55,430
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 12.8 Ah₹ 61,070
...Read More

Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Variant Wise Price List in Surat

9.6 Ah
₹ 55,433*On-Road Price
25 Km
75 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,990
RTO
5,215
Insurance
3,228
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Surat)
55,433
EMI@1,191/mo
12.8 Ah
₹ 61,073*On-Road Price
25 Km
75 Km
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

    News

    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 arrives with a host of new electronics, while there are now MotoGP-style winglets on the side fairing
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at 2.75 lakh, gets MotoGP-style winglets
    16 Sept 2024
    The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition of the R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0 get MotoGP livery on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels. These special edition models are powered by 155cc fuel-injected, liquid cooled engines that produce a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm and a maximum power of 18 bhp.
    Yamaha R15M, MT-15 get new editions. Check details
    16 Sept 2024
    The R15M, launched by Yamaha Motor India, features a carbon fibre trim variant officially called 'Icon Performance'.
    Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Pattern launched: Here are the key facts that you should know
    16 Sept 2024
    The Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG arrives in time as fuel prices have soared enough for other alternatives to thrive and also when the two-wheeler market is at the cusp of electrification
    Bajaj Freedom 125: Top reasons to buy
    16 Sept 2024
    The 2024 Hero Destini 125 will be available in three variants: VX, ZX, and ZX+
    2024 Hero Destini 125: Variants explained
    15 Sept 2024
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
