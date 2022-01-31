HT Auto
1.22 - 1.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kratos on Road Price in North Sikkim

Tork Motors Kratos on road price in North Sikkim starts from Rs. 1.42 Lakhs. The on road price for Tork Motors Kratos top variant goes up to Rs. 1.80 Lakhs in North Sikkim. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tork Motors Kratos STD₹ 1.42 Lakhs
Tork Motors Kratos R₹ 1.80 Lakhs
Tork Motors Kratos Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
7500 w
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,499
RTO
1,500
Insurance
8,188
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in North Sikkim)
1,42,187
EMI@3,056/mo
R
₹1.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
7500 w
View breakup

