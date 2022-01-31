Tork Motors Kratos on road price in Lahaul And Spiti starts from Rs. 1.42 Lakhs. The on road price for Tork Motors Kratos top variant goes up to Rs. 1.80 Lakhs in Lahaul And Spiti. Tork Motors Kratos on road price in Lahaul And Spiti starts from Rs. 1.42 Lakhs. The on road price for Tork Motors Kratos top variant goes up to Rs. 1.80 Lakhs in Lahaul And Spiti. The lowest price model is Tork Motors Kratos STD and the most priced model is Tork Motors Kratos R. Visit your nearest Tork Motors Kratos dealers and showrooms in Lahaul And Spiti for best offers. Tork Motors Kratos on road price breakup in Lahaul And Spiti includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Tork Motors Kratos STD ₹ 1.42 Lakhs Tork Motors Kratos R ₹ 1.80 Lakhs