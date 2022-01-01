Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor on road price in Thoothukudi starts from Rs. 57,420. Visit your nearest Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor on road price in Thoothukudi starts from Rs. 57,420. Visit your nearest Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor dealers and showrooms in Thoothukudi for best offers. Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor on road price breakup in Thoothukudi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor Raptor STD ₹ 57,420