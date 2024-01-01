Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Techo Electra Saathi on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 57,700.
Visit your nearest
Techo Electra Saathi dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers.
Techo Electra Saathi on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Techo Electra Saathi is mainly compared to Okinawa Dual which starts at Rs. 58,992 in Surat, Geliose Hope which starts at Rs. 46,999 in Surat and Tunwal Elektrika 60 starting at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Techo Electra Saathi STD ₹ 57,700
