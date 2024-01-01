Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Techo Electra Saathi on road price in Panvel starts from Rs. 57,700.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Techo Electra Saathi dealers and showrooms in Panvel for best offers.
Techo Electra Saathi on road price breakup in Panvel includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Techo Electra Saathi is mainly compared to Okinawa Dual which starts at Rs. 58,992 in Panvel, Geliose Hope which starts at Rs. 46,999 in Panvel and Tunwal Elektrika 60 starting at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs in Panvel.
Variants On-Road Price Techo Electra Saathi STD ₹ 57,700
