Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Techo Electra Saathi on road price in Kudal starts from Rs. 57,700.
Visit your nearest
Techo Electra Saathi on road price in Kudal starts from Rs. 57,700.
Visit your nearest
Techo Electra Saathi dealers and showrooms in Kudal for best offers.
Techo Electra Saathi on road price breakup in Kudal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Techo Electra Saathi is mainly compared to Okinawa Dual which starts at Rs. 58,992 in Kudal, Geliose Hope which starts at Rs. 46,999 in Kudal and Tunwal Elektrika 60 starting at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs in Kudal.
Variants On-Road Price Techo Electra Saathi STD ₹ 57,700
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price