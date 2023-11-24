Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesTecho ElectraNeoOn Road Price in New Delhi

Techo Electra Neo On Road Price in New Delhi

1/1
41,557*
*On-Road Price
New Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Neo Price in New Delhi

Techo Electra Neo on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 41,560. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Techo Electra Neo STD₹ 41,560
...Read More

Techo Electra Neo Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 41,557*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
55 - 60 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,557
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
41,557
EMI@893/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Techo Electra Neo Alternatives

Avon E Scoot

Avon E Scoot

39,259
Check Latest Offers
E Scoot Price in New Delhi
Komaki XGT KM

Komaki XGT KM

42,500
Check Latest Offers
XGT KM Price in New Delhi
Lohia Oma Star

Lohia Oma Star

41,444
Check Latest Offers
Oma Star Price in New Delhi
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo

47,000
Check Latest Offers
Kollegio Neo Price in New Delhi
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)

Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)

42,850
Check Latest Offers
Eagle-100(4.8) Price in New Delhi
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus

48,000
Check Latest Offers
Kollegio Plus Price in New Delhi

Popular Techo Electra Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Techo Electra Bikes

    News

    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which neo-retro motorcycle to buy?
    24 Nov 2023
    Mahindra Bolero Neo is the latest product from the car maker and its main claim to fame is its affordable pricing and robust drive traits.
    Mahindra Bolero Neo drive impressions: Few frills, much skills off beaten path
    21 Nov 2023
    Built around trellis frame, the 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster packs the same 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine found on its naked street counterpart.
    CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster breaks cover: Top things to note
    19 Jan 2022
    Bolero Neo offers the rugged character of Bolero, pairing it with a more premium exterior and cabin look and feel.
    Thar, XUV 300, Bolero Neo team up to help Mahindra post 17% PV sales rise in Aug
    1 Sept 2021
    New Honda Dream Neo review, test ride
    New Honda Dream Neo review, test ride
    5 Jul 2013
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

  • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
  • TVS iQube Electric

    • TVS iQube Electric

    ₹1.56 - 1.62 Lakhs
  • Bajaj Chetak

    • Bajaj Chetak

    ₹1.2 Lakhs Onwards
  • Ather Energy 450x

    • Ather Energy 450x

    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
  • Vida V1

    • Vida V1

    ₹1.03 - 1.2 Lakhs
  • PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
    • View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    11.09 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Simple Energy Dot One

    Simple Energy Dot One

    99,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R3

    Yamaha R3

    4.65 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha MT-03

    Yamaha MT-03

    4.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Aprilia RS 457

    Aprilia RS 457

    4.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Constellation

    Royal Enfield Constellation

    3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Springfield

    Indian Springfield

    30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Triumph Daytona 660

    Triumph Daytona 660

    10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details