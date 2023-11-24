Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Techo Electra Neo on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 41,560.
Visit your nearest
Techo Electra Neo on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 41,560.
Visit your nearest
Techo Electra Neo dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Techo Electra Neo on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Techo Electra Neo is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Jaipur, Komaki XGT KM which starts at Rs. 42,500 in Jaipur and Lohia Oma Star starting at Rs. 41,444 in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Techo Electra Neo STD ₹ 41,560
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price