SVITCH XE Plus on road price in Greater Noida starts from Rs. 1.14 Lakhs. Visit your nearest SVITCH XE Plus on road price in Greater Noida starts from Rs. 1.14 Lakhs. Visit your nearest SVITCH XE Plus dealers and showrooms in Greater Noida for best offers. SVITCH XE Plus on road price breakup in Greater Noida includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price SVITCH XE Plus STD ₹ 1.14 Lakhs