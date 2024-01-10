HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesSVITCHXE PlusOn Road Price in Greater Noida

SVITCH XE Plus On Road Price in Greater Noida

SVITCH XE Plus Right View
SVITCH XE Plus Front View
SVITCH XE Plus Headlight View
SVITCH XE Plus Seat View
SVITCH XE Plus Speedometer View
SVITCH XE Plus Rear Break View
1.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Greater Noida
XE Plus Price in Greater Noida

SVITCH XE Plus on road price in Greater Noida starts from Rs. 1.14 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
SVITCH XE Plus STD₹ 1.14 Lakhs
...Read More

SVITCH XE Plus Variant Wise Price List in Greater Noida

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
25 Km
120 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,999
Insurance
4,250
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Greater Noida)
1,14,249
EMI@2,456/mo
    SVITCH News

    Deliveries for the Svitch CSR 762 electric motorcycle will begin from August this year
    Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle launched at 1.90 lakh. Will rival Tork Kratos R
    10 Jan 2024
    The Svitch CSR 762 promises a range of 160 km on a single charge and a top speed of 120 kmph
    Ahmedabad start-up Svitch to launch CSR 762 electric motorcycle by early 2024
    20 Oct 2023
    Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
    This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
    3 Nov 2022
    Svitch CSR 762&nbsp; electric motorbike
    Svitch CSR 762 electric motorbike, with up to 120 km range, to launch soon
    27 Apr 2022
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 arrives with a host of new electronics, while there are now MotoGP-style winglets on the side fairing
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at 2.75 lakh, gets MotoGP-style winglets
    16 Sept 2024
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
