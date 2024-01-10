Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
SVITCH CSR 762 on road price in Srinagar starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
SVITCH CSR 762 on road price in Srinagar starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
SVITCH CSR 762 dealers and showrooms in Srinagar for best offers.
SVITCH CSR 762 on road price breakup in Srinagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the SVITCH CSR 762 is mainly compared to Maruthisan MS 3.0 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Srinagar and ADMS Bravo starting at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs in Srinagar.
Variants On-Road Price SVITCH CSR 762 STD ₹ 1.97 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price