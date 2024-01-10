Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

SVITCH CSR 762 On Road Price in Jaipur

1.97 Lakhs*
Jaipur
CSR 762 Price in Jaipur

SVITCH CSR 762 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
SVITCH CSR 762 STD₹ 1.97 Lakhs
SVITCH CSR 762 Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

STD
₹1.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
110 Kmph
160 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,999
Insurance
6,664
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jaipur)
1,96,663
EMI@4,227/mo
    SVITCH CSR 762 News

    Deliveries for the Svitch CSR 762 electric motorcycle will begin from August this year
    Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle launched at 1.90 lakh. Will rival Tork Kratos R
    10 Jan 2024
    The Svitch CSR 762 promises a range of 160 km on a single charge and a top speed of 120 kmph
    Ahmedabad start-up Svitch to launch CSR 762 electric motorcycle by early 2024
    20 Oct 2023
    Svitch CSR 762&nbsp; electric motorbike
    Svitch CSR 762 electric motorbike, with up to 120 km range, to launch soon
    27 Apr 2022
    Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
    This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
    3 Nov 2022
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 and Scram 650 were spotted recently. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Biker Ip)
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 & Scram 650 spotted together ahead of launch
    29 Feb 2024
    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero's own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from ₹1.74 lakh and goes up to ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India's first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around ₹95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
