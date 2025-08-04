V-Strom 1050Specs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersNews
Suzuki V-Strom 1050
SUZUKI V-Strom 1050

₹14.4 - 15 Lakhs*Expected price
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

In the adventure riding and dual-sport classes, this is Suzuki’s ultimate offering. This bike also fits in the adventure-touring segment with ease.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Launch Date:

The V-Strom 1050 is expected to be released to the Indian market sometime in April, 2023.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Price:

Suzuki could price the V-Strom 1050 in India between Rs. 14.50 lakhs to Rs. 16 lakhs ex-showroom, Delhi.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Design:

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 looks almost the same as its younger sibling, the V-Strom 650 XT. The 1050 however is obviously bigger than the 650. Suzuki has also given the V-Strom 1050 a rectangle headlight, which gives it a distinct character. Apart from the front mudguard, a beak shaped fender is part of the front fairing. This is a design feature of an adventure tourer that is also followed by BMW, Ducati and Triumph among others. This bike also has the facility and adequate space to mount large saddlebags or pannier boxes too. The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 is expected to be released in four colour schemes. Metallic Oort Grey with Glass Sparkle Black Pearl Brilliant White with Glass Blaze Orange Champion Yellow with Glass Sparkle Black Candy Daring Red with Glass Sparkle Black And a full Glass Sparkle Black with gold wheel rims.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Dimension:

No doubt the V-Strom 1050 is a big bike, but the dimensions sit well in favour of this bike. It is about 3 feet in width and 7.4 feet in length. The seat height is about 2.8 feet (855mm) above ground level while the ground clearance of 0.52 feet (160mm) is good enough for good off-roading. The kerb weight of the V-Strom 1050 is 236 kilograms.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Features:

For an adventure tourer, this bike has adventure specific features like three-mode Drive Mode Selector, four-step traction control and Easy Start System. The Automatic Idle Speed Control (ISC) always maintains stable engine idling. The ISC also controls the bike’s Low RPM Assist feature that doesn’t allow the bike to stall. A fully digital, multifunction LCD instrument cluster has an easy-to-read intuitive layout displayed in order of priority of the information. Apart from essential readings, the instrument cluster also shows instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, riding range, engine coolant temperature, voltage metre, traction control mode, ABS alert and even a service reminder. The Ride-by-Wire technology employed in the V-Strom 1050 makes the throttle feel light and smooth in any riding condition. The V-Strom 1050 also gets a USB port to charge either a GPS unit or mobile phone.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Engine and Performance:

The 1050 is powered by a liquid-cooled 1,037cc 90 degree V-twin engine mated to a 6-speed transmission. It produces 106 BHP at 8,500 RPM and 100 Nm torque at 6,000 RPM. Suzuki claims that the V-Strom 1050’s radiator has a thermostatically controlled cooling fan which has increased radiator cooling capacity by 15%.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Mileage:

Although a rider may not always take it on an off-road adventure, a honest mileage for this big capacity adventure is about 12 to 15 kilometres a litre. The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 gets a 20 litre tank to accommodate some good adventure detour while touring as well.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Rivals:

Direct rivals to the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 are Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin, Triumph Tiger 900, Triumph Tiger Explorer 1200, Kawasaki Versys 1000, Ducati Multistrada V2 and Ducati Multistrada V2 S. Other strong contenders are Honda CRF 1100L Africa Twin, Triumph Tiger 800 XCx, BMW R 1250 GS, Aprilia Caponord 1200, Yamaha Tenere 700, Yamaha Super Tenere ES 1200, KTM 790 Adventure R, KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, , Ducati Multistrada V4 and Ducati Multistrada V4 S.
V-Strom 1050 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 937.0 cc

V-Strom 1050: 1037.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.73 kmpl

V-Strom 1050: 25.0 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 202.0 kmph

V-Strom 1050: 209.0 kmph

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Variants

2 Variants Available
UPCOMING
V-Strom 1050 STD₹14.4 Lakhs*
1037 cc
ABS: Dual Channel
Clock
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
V-Strom 1050 XT₹15 Lakhs*
1037 cc
ABS: Dual Channel
Clock
Alert Me When Launched

*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Images

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Specifications and Features

Body TypeTourer Bikes
TransmissionManual
Mileage25.0 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
Engine1037.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed209 Kmph
View all V-Strom 1050 specs and features

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 User Opinions & Ratings

Horse power engine
The looks are impressive, and riding this bike feels powerful—like a lion on the road. Long drives are very comfortable. Harley-Davidson is synonymous with cruiser motorcycles, offering a relaxed riding position, comfortable ergonomics, and a strong, powerful engineBy: Ankit sharma (Aug 2, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Read all Reviews

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 FAQs

What is the expected price of Suzuki V-Strom 1050?

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 14.4-15 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Suzuki V-Strom 1050?

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 is expected to launch on 31st Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1037.0 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Suzuki V-Strom 1050?

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 features a 1037.0 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 25.0 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Suzuki V-Strom 1050?

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 faces competition from the likes of Suzuki Hayabusa and BMW F900 GS Adventure in the 1037.0 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

What mileage can I expect from Suzuki V-Strom 1050?

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 offers a mileage of 25.0 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

