Suzuki V-Strom SX on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 2.77 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki V-Strom SX on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 2.77 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki V-Strom SX dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Suzuki V-Strom SX on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Suzuki V-Strom SX is mainly compared to KTM 250 Adventure which starts at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure which starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Hero 450 ADV starting at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki V-Strom SX STD ₹ 2.77 Lakhs