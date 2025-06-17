Launched in Jun 2022
Category Average: 334.0 cc
V-Strom SX: 249.0 cc
Category Average: 33.57 kmpl
V-Strom SX: 36 kmpl
Category Average: 30.0 ps
V-Strom SX: 26.5 ps
Category Average: 144.0 kmph
V-Strom SX: 140.0 kmph
Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Suzuki V-Strom SX is available in 1 variant - STD.
Suzuki V-Strom SX comes in three colour options: Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Blaze Orange, Champion Yellow.
Suzuki V-Strom SX comes in petrol engine options, comes with 249 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Suzuki V-Strom SX rivals are Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure, Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure, TVS RTX 300, Royal Enfield Scram 411, Bajaj Dominar 400.
Suzuki V-Strom SX comes with a mileage of 36 kmpl (Company claimed).
|Max Power
|26.5 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|22.2 Nm
|Mileage
|36 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Engine
|249 cc
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Suzuki V-Strom SX
₹2.16 Lakhs*
₹2.1 Lakhs*
₹2.15 Lakhs*
₹2.06 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
6 Reviews
Power
26.5 PS
Power
29.6 PS
Power
29.57 PS
Power
24.31 PS
Power
40 PS
Torque
22.2 Nm
Torque
29.84 Nm
Torque
29.56 Nm
Torque
32 Nm
Torque
35 Nm
Engine
249 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
411 cc
Engine
373.3 cc
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Kerb Weight
187 kg
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Kerb Weight
193 kg
Length
2180 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2160 mm
Length
2156 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
