Suzuki V-Strom SX Right View
View all Images

SUZUKI V-Strom SX

Launched in Jun 2022

4.3
3 Reviews
₹2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
V-Strom SX Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 334.0 cc

V-Strom SX: 249.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 33.57 kmpl

V-Strom SX: 36 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 30.0 ps

V-Strom SX: 26.5 ps

Speed

Category Average: 144.0 kmph

V-Strom SX: 140.0 kmph

Suzuki V-Strom SX Latest Update

Latest News:

7 Jun 2025:Suzuki offers exciting benefits for V-Strom SX buyers, including cashback, exchange bonuses, and accessible financing options.
Read Full Story

Suzuki V-Strom SX Price:

Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Suzuki V-Strom SX?

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Suzuki V-Strom SX colour options?

Suzuki V-Strom SX comes in three colour options: Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Blaze Orange, Champion Yellow.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki V-Strom SX?

Suzuki V-Strom SX comes in petrol engine options, comes with 249 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Suzuki V-Strom SX?

Suzuki V-Strom SX rivals are Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure, Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure, TVS RTX 300, Royal Enfield Scram 411, Bajaj Dominar 400.

What is the mileage of Suzuki V-Strom SX?

Suzuki V-Strom SX comes with a mileage of 36 kmpl (Company claimed).

VS
Suzuki V-Strom SX
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure
Front View
Seat View
Rear Right View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Variants
Suzuki V-Strom SX price starts at ₹ 2.16 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
V-Strom SX STD₹2.16 Lakhs*
249 cc
140 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Suzuki V-Strom SX Images

10 images
Suzuki V-Strom SX Colours

Suzuki V-Strom SX is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Glass sparkle black
Pearl blaze orange
Champion yellow

Suzuki V-Strom SX Specifications and Features

Max Power26.5 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque22.2 Nm
Mileage36 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
Engine249 cc
Max Speed140 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Suzuki V-Strom SX comparison with similar bikes

Suzuki V-Strom SX
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹2.16 Lakhs*
₹2.1 Lakhs*
₹2.15 Lakhs*
₹2.06 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.3
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
6 Reviews
Power
26.5 PS
Power
29.6 PS
Power
29.57 PS
Power
24.31 PS
Power
40 PS
Torque
22.2 Nm
Torque
29.84 Nm
Torque
29.56 Nm
Torque
32 Nm
Torque
35 Nm
Engine
249 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
411 cc
Engine
373.3 cc
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Kerb Weight
187 kg
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Kerb Weight
193 kg
Length
2180 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2160 mm
Length
2156 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
RDB Suzuki, Khanpur
Khasra No. 564, A-6,Devli Road,Khanpur Extension,Khanpur Village,Delhi 110062
+91 - 9311646512
Shrishakti Motors, Krishna Nagar
B-14, Main East Krishna Nagar,Delhi 110051
+91 - 8800767878
Dharam Suzuki - Nangloi, Nangloi
Aman Puri, Najafgarh Road,Delhi 110041
+91 - 9311665957
Ring Road Suzuki
Tee Gee Motors Pvt. Ltd., 17 State Bank Nagar Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar,Delhi 110063
+91 - 011-42331991, 25286383
Anand Suzuki, Raja Garden
E-1, Bali Nagar,Opp Metro Pillar No. 368,Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810001568
Shiva Suzuki, Dilshad Garden
B-3, Main G T Road,Opp. Dilshad Garden Metro Station,Dilshad Garden Industrial Area,Delhi 110095
+91 - 8527910000
Suzuki V-Strom SX Videos

2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX: Road Test Review
27 May 2022

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom SX EMI

Suzuki V-Strom SX User Reviews & Ratings

4.33
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
2
5 rating
1
I love it so much
The Suzuki V-Strom SX is a great bike for motorcycle enthusiasts who want thrills and reliability. With its 250cc engine, this bike offers smooth power delivery, great fuel efficiency, and impressive highway stability. I like how it handles city traffic and rough roads with ease, thanks to its comfortable upright stance and long-travel suspension. Its design is sharp and sporty, with a rugged ADV look that stands out. Features like Bluetooth connectivity and a digital console add modern appeal. For me, riding the V-Strom SX feels thrilling and calm ? perfect for a weekend getaway or everyday ride. A motorcycle to love indeed! By: Jayam (Jun 17, 2025)
Read Full Review
Perfect Off Roader
In this price segment, there is no bike like this. The look is superb, and the engine is perfect for long rides. It?s a substantial bike and a great choice for beginners.By: Deep (Jan 3, 2025)
Read Full Review
BEST BIKE EVER
The suzuki v-strome SX 250 is very good looking,it gives good milage ,and i am getting an average milage of 35-39,off roading is very good,and it is suitable for both off road conditions. The power that comes from this bike is very aggresive and i enjoys driving this bike every tieBy: CHERWIK SS (Aug 19, 2024)
Read Full Review
