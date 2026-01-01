hamburger icon
V-Strom 800 DEPriceMileageSpecifications
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Right View
1/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Disc Break View
2/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Drive Chain And Disc View
3/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Engine View
4/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Front Tyre View
5/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Fuel Tank View
View all Images
6/12

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Key Specs
Engine776 cc
View all V-Strom 800 DE specs and features

V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025

V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025 Prices

The V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025, is listed at ₹12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025 Mileage

All variants of the V-Strom 800 DE offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025 Colours

The V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025 is available in 4 colour options: Champion Yellow, Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Tech White, Glass Matt Mechanical Grey.

V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025 Engine and Transmission

The V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025 is powered by a 776 cc engine.

V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the V-Strom 800 DE's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda XL750 Transalp [2025] priced ₹11 Lakhs or the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport priced ₹11.95 Lakhs.

V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025 Specs & Features

The V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025 has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025 Price

V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025

₹12.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,00,763
RTO
88,061
Insurance
35,113
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,23,937
EMI@26,307/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Length
2345 mm
Wheelbase
1570 mm
Height
1310 mm
Kerb Weight
232 kg
Saddle Height
855 mm
Width
975 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
205 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
84.3 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
70 mm
Max Torque
78 Nm @ 6800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
776 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
84 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Gravel Mode
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025 EMI
EMI23,676 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,01,543
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,01,543
Interest Amount
3,19,044
Payable Amount
14,20,587

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Alternatives

Honda XL750 Transalp [2025]

Honda XL750 Transalp [2025]

11 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
V-Strom 800 DEvsXL750 Transalp [2025]
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

11.95 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
V-Strom 800 DEvsTiger 850 Sport

Popular Sports Tourer Bikes

BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW K 1600 GTL

35.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
K 1600 GTL Price in Delhi
Ducati Multistrada V2

Ducati Multistrada V2

18.88 - 21.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Multistrada V2 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Honda NT1100

Honda NT1100

1.7 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Hunter 450

Royal Enfield Hunter 450

2.6 - 2.75 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400

2.33 - 2.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Dominar 400 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Tourer Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Suzuki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Suzuki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details