|Engine
|776 cc
The V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025, is listed at ₹12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the V-Strom 800 DE offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025 is available in 4 colour options: Champion Yellow, Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Tech White, Glass Matt Mechanical Grey.
In the V-Strom 800 DE's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda XL750 Transalp [2025] priced ₹11 Lakhs or the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport priced ₹11.95 Lakhs.
The V-Strom 800 DE STD OBD-2B 2025 has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.