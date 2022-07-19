Launched in Jul 2022
Category Average: 889.0 cc
Katana: 999.0 cc
Category Average: 20.59 kmpl
Katana: 23 kmpl
Category Average: 128.28 ps
Katana: 152.27 ps
Category Average: 233.0 kmph
Katana: 240.0 kmph
Suzuki Katana is priced at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Suzuki Katana is available in 1 variant - STD.
Suzuki Katana comes in two colour options: Metallic Mystic Silver, Metallic Srtaller Blue.
Suzuki Katana comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999.0 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.
Suzuki Katana rivals are Ducati Monster, Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, Honda CB750 Hornet, KTM 890 Duke R, Triumph Street Triple, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.
Suzuki Katana comes with a mileage of 23 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|152.27 PS
|Body Type
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|106 Nm
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|999.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|240 kmph
Suzuki Katana
₹13.61 Lakhs*
₹12.95 Lakhs*
₹13.49 Lakhs*
₹14.5 Lakhs*
₹10.17 Lakhs*
₹11.09 Lakhs*
Power
152.27 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
136 PS
Power
121 PS
Power
130 PS
Power
124 PS
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
93.16 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
99 Nm
Torque
80 Nm
Torque
69 Nm
Engine
999 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
1099 cc
Engine
889 cc
Engine
765 cc
Engine
636 cc
Kerb Weight
217 kg
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Kerb Weight
238 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Length
2130 mm
Length
-
Length
2100 mm
Length
-
Length
2052
Length
2025 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
