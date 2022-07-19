KatanaPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Suzuki Katana Right Side View
View all Images

SUZUKI Katana

Launched in Jul 2022

Review & Win ₹2000
₹13.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Katana Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 889.0 cc

Katana: 999.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.59 kmpl

Katana: 23 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 128.28 ps

Katana: 152.27 ps

Speed

Category Average: 233.0 kmph

Katana: 240.0 kmph

View all Katana Specs and Features

Suzuki Katana Latest Update

Latest News:

Suzuki Katana deliveries start in India
2022 Suzuki Katana sports bike launched at ₹13.61 lakh

Suzuki Katana Price:

Suzuki Katana is priced at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Suzuki Katana?

The Suzuki Katana is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Suzuki Katana colour options?

Suzuki Katana comes in two colour options: Metallic Mystic Silver, Metallic Srtaller Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki Katana?

Suzuki Katana comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999.0 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Suzuki Katana?

Suzuki Katana rivals are Ducati Monster, Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, Honda CB750 Hornet, KTM 890 Duke R, Triumph Street Triple, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.

What is the mileage of Suzuki Katana?

Suzuki Katana comes with a mileage of 23 kmpl (Company claimed).

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Katana.
VS
Suzuki Katana
Ducati Monster
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Tap here to expand
Suzuki Katana Variants
Suzuki Katana price starts at ₹ 13.61 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Katana STD₹13.61 Lakhs*
999 cc
240 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Suzuki Katana Images

11 images
View All Katana Images

Suzuki Katana Colours

Suzuki Katana is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Metallic mystic silver
Metallic srtaller blue

Suzuki Katana Specifications and Features

Max Power152.27 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque 106 Nm
Mileage23 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine999.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed240 kmph
View all Katana specs and features

Suzuki Katana comparison with similar bikes

Suzuki Katana
Ducati Monster
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
KTM 890 Duke R
Triumph Street Triple
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
₹13.61 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.95 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹13.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹14.5 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹10.17 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.09 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
152.27 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
136 PS
Power
121 PS
Power
130 PS
Power
124 PS
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
93.16 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
99 Nm
Torque
80 Nm
Torque
69 Nm
Engine
999 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
1099 cc
Engine
889 cc
Engine
765 cc
Engine
636 cc
Kerb Weight
217 kg
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Kerb Weight
238 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Length
2130 mm
Length
-
Length
2100 mm
Length
-
Length
2052
Length
2025 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingKatana vs MonsterKatana vs Ninja 1100SXKatana vs 890 Duke RKatana vs Street TripleKatana vs Ninja ZX-6R
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
RDB Suzuki, Khanpur
Khasra No. 564, A-6,Devli Road,Khanpur Extension,Khanpur Village,Delhi 110062
+91 - 9311646512
Shrishakti Motors, Krishna Nagar
B-14, Main East Krishna Nagar,Delhi 110051
+91 - 8800767878
Dharam Suzuki - Nangloi, Nangloi
Aman Puri, Najafgarh Road,Delhi 110041
+91 - 9311665957
Ring Road Suzuki
Tee Gee Motors Pvt. Ltd., 17 State Bank Nagar Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar,Delhi 110063
+91 - 011-42331991, 25286383
Anand Suzuki, Raja Garden
E-1, Bali Nagar,Opp Metro Pillar No. 368,Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810001568
Shiva Suzuki, Dilshad Garden
B-3, Main G T Road,Opp. Dilshad Garden Metro Station,Dilshad Garden Industrial Area,Delhi 110095
+91 - 8527910000
See All Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Popular Suzuki Bikes

View all Suzuki Bikes
View all Upcoming Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Katana EMI

Select Variant:
STD
999 cc | 152.27 PS @ 11000 rpm
₹ 13.61 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
999 cc | 152.27 PS @ 11000 rpm
₹13.61 Lakhs*
EMI ₹23520.8/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Super Bikes
Super Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Super Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesSuzuki BikesSuzuki Katana