Suzuki Katana Price:

Suzuki Katana is priced at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Suzuki Katana?

The Suzuki Katana is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Suzuki Katana colour options?

Suzuki Katana comes in two colour options: Metallic Mystic Silver, Metallic Srtaller Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki Katana?

Suzuki Katana comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999.0 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Suzuki Katana?

Suzuki Katana rivals are Ducati Monster, Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, Honda CB750 Hornet, KTM 890 Duke R, Triumph Street Triple, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.

What is the mileage of Suzuki Katana?

Suzuki Katana comes with a mileage of 23 kmpl (Company claimed).