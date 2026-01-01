|Engine
|1340 cc
The Hayabusa STD, is listed at ₹19.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Hayabusa offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hayabusa STD is available in 3 colour options: Metallic Mystic Silver Or Pearl Vigor Blue, Metallic Mat Steel Green Or Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black Or Metallic Mat Titanium Silver.
The Hayabusa STD is powered by a 1340 cc engine.
In the Hayabusa's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Tiger 1200 priced between ₹19.39 Lakhs - 21.89 Lakhs or the BMW S 1000 R priced ₹21.27 Lakhs.
The Hayabusa STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.