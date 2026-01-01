hamburger icon
Suzuki Hayabusa Right View
1/14
Suzuki Hayabusa Rear View
2/14
Suzuki Hayabusa
3/14
Suzuki Hayabusa
4/14
Suzuki Hayabusa
5/14
Suzuki Hayabusa Exhaust View
6/14

Suzuki Hayabusa STD

19.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Suzuki Hayabusa Key Specs
Engine1340 cc
Hayabusa STD

Hayabusa STD Prices

The Hayabusa STD, is listed at ₹19.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hayabusa STD Mileage

All variants of the Hayabusa offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hayabusa STD Colours

The Hayabusa STD is available in 3 colour options: Metallic Mystic Silver Or Pearl Vigor Blue, Metallic Mat Steel Green Or Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black Or Metallic Mat Titanium Silver.

Hayabusa STD Engine and Transmission

The Hayabusa STD is powered by a 1340 cc engine.

Hayabusa STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hayabusa's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Tiger 1200 priced between ₹19.39 Lakhs - 21.89 Lakhs or the BMW S 1000 R priced ₹21.27 Lakhs.

Hayabusa STD Specs & Features

The Hayabusa STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.

Suzuki Hayabusa STD Price

Hayabusa STD

₹19.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,06,107
RTO
1,44,488
Insurance
46,183
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,96,778
EMI@42,919/mo
Suzuki Hayabusa STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 L
Length
2180 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm
Kerb Weight
266 kg
Height
1165 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
735 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
17 inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
120/70 - ZR17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
350 km
Max Speed
300 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
1340 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Twin-Spar Aluminum Frame
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Mode A, Mode B and Mode C
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Semi-Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Semi-Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
TFT LCD

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
Suzuki Hayabusa STD EMI
EMI38,627 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,97,100
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,97,100
Interest Amount
5,20,501
Payable Amount
23,17,601

