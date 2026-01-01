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Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
20.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Suzuki Hayabusa Key Specs
Engine1340 cc
View all Hayabusa specs and features

Hayabusa Special Edition

Hayabusa Special Edition Prices

The Hayabusa Special Edition, is listed at ₹20.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hayabusa Special Edition Mileage

All variants of the Hayabusa offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hayabusa Special Edition Colours

The Hayabusa Special Edition is available in 3 colour options: Metallic Mystic Silver Or Pearl Vigor Blue, Metallic Mat Steel Green Or Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black Or Metallic Mat Titanium Silver.

Hayabusa Special Edition Engine and Transmission

The Hayabusa Special Edition is powered by a 1340 cc engine.

Hayabusa Special Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hayabusa's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Tiger 1200 priced between ₹19.39 Lakhs - 21.89 Lakhs or the BMW S 1000 R priced ₹21.27 Lakhs.

Hayabusa Special Edition Specs & Features

The Hayabusa Special Edition has Low Battery Indicator, Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Windscreen, Clock, Service Due Indicator and Bluetooth Connectivity.

Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition Price

Hayabusa Special Edition

₹20.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
1,51,920
Insurance
47,640
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,99,060
EMI@45,117/mo
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Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
3 L
Length
2180 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm
Kerb Weight
266 kg
Height
1165 mm
Width
735 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
4 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Tyre Pressure
42 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-190/50-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
42 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
300 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1340 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, Liquid-cooled, DOHC,in-line four
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Link Type, Coil Spring, Oil Damped
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Vehicle Warranty
2 Years or 30,000 Km

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Windscreen
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition EMI
EMI40,605 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
18,89,153
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
18,89,153
Interest Amount
5,47,163
Payable Amount
24,36,316

Suzuki Hayabusa other Variants

Hayabusa STD

₹19.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,06,107
RTO
1,44,488
Insurance
46,183
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,96,778
EMI@42,919/mo
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Suzuki Hayabusa Alternatives

Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200

19.39 - 21.89 Lakhs
+1
HayabusavsTiger 1200
BMW S 1000 R

BMW S 1000 R

21.27 Lakhs
HayabusavsS 1000 R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

20.79 Lakhs
HayabusavsNinja ZX-10R
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 Lakhs
HayabusavsF900 GS Adventure
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 Lakhs
HayabusavsF900 GS

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