hamburger icon
Cars & BikesNew BikesSuzukiHayabusaOn Road Price in Sitamarhi
HayabusaSpecs & FeaturesImages

Suzuki Hayabusa On Road Price in Sitamarhi

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Suzuki Hayabusa Right View
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
16.9 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Sitamarhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Hayabusa Price in

Sitamarhi

Suzuki Hayabusa on road price in Sitamarhi starts from Rs. 18.89 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

...Read More

Suzuki Hayabusa Variant Wise Price List in

Sitamarhi
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Hayabusa STD

₹18.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1340 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,90,000
RTO
1,47,200
Insurance
51,464
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Sitamarhi)
18,88,664
EMI@40,595/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Suzuki Hayabusa Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

16.9 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Price in Sitamarhi
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
CRF1100L Africa Twin Price in Sitamarhi
UPCOMING
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Suzuki Katana

Suzuki Katana

13.61 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Katana Price in Sitamarhi
Ducati Multistrada V2

Ducati Multistrada V2

16.36 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Multistrada V2 Price in Sitamarhi
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

17.93 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja ZX-10R Price in Sitamarhi

Suzuki Hayabusa News

View all
 Suzuki Hayabusa News

Suzuki Videos

View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Suzuki Hayabusa FAQs

The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Sitamarhi is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Sitamarhi amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Sitamarhi is Rs. 38,295.
The insurance charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Sitamarhi are Rs. 51,464, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Popular Suzuki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Suzuki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki Versys 650

7.93 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki Ninja 650

7.27 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM 390 Enduro R

3.37 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Yamaha MT-15 V2

1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

95,677 - 99,476
Check Latest Offers
KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

2.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2025]

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2025]

2.2 - 2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW F 450 GS

BMW F 450 GS

4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details