What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Rudrapur? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Rudrapur is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Rudrapur? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Rudrapur amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Rudrapur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Rudrapur is Rs. 38,295.