What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Ratnagiri? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Ratnagiri is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Ratnagiri? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Ratnagiri amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Ratnagiri? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Ratnagiri is Rs. 38,295.