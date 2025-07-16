What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Morbi? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Morbi is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Morbi? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Morbi amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Morbi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Morbi is Rs. 38,295.