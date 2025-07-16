What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Mandi? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Mandi is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Mandi? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Mandi amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Mandi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Mandi is Rs. 38,295.