What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Mahe? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Mahe is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Mahe? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Mahe amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Mahe? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Mahe is Rs. 38,295.