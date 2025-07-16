What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Keshod? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Keshod is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Keshod? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Keshod amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Keshod? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Keshod is Rs. 38,295.