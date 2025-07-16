What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Jassur? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Jassur is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Jassur? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Jassur amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Jassur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Jassur is Rs. 38,295.