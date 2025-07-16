What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Bhawanipatna? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Bhawanipatna is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Bhawanipatna? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Bhawanipatna amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Bhawanipatna? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Bhawanipatna is Rs. 38,295.