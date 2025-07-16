What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Aizwal? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Aizwal is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Aizwal? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Aizwal amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Aizwal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Aizwal is Rs. 38,295.