The Suzuki Hayabusa is available in 1 variant - STD.

Suzuki Hayabusa is priced at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Suzuki Hayabusa?

What are the Suzuki Hayabusa colour options?

Suzuki Hayabusa comes in three colour options: Glass Sparkle Black Or Metallic Mat Titanium Silver, Metallic Mat Steel Green Or Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Mystic Silver Or Pearl Vigor Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki Hayabusa?

Suzuki Hayabusa comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1340 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Suzuki Hayabusa?

Suzuki Hayabusa rivals are Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Suzuki Katana, Ducati Multistrada V2, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.

What is the mileage of Suzuki Hayabusa?

Suzuki Hayabusa comes with a mileage of 18 kmpl (Company claimed).