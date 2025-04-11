HayabusaPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Suzuki Hayabusa Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

SUZUKI Hayabusa

Launch Date: 11 Apr 2025

₹16.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hayabusa Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 999.0 cc

Hayabusa: 1340.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 18.85 kmpl

Hayabusa: 18 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 135.53 ps

Hayabusa: 192.64 ps

Speed

Category Average: 226.0 kmph

Hayabusa: 300.0 kmph

Suzuki Hayabusa Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India at ₹16.90 lakh. Check what's new
Suzuki e-Access to KTM 390 Enduro R: Here's what April holds for the Indian rider

Suzuki Hayabusa Price:

Suzuki Hayabusa is priced at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Suzuki Hayabusa?

The Suzuki Hayabusa is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Suzuki Hayabusa colour options?

Suzuki Hayabusa Variants
Suzuki Hayabusa price starts at ₹ 16.9 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Hayabusa STD₹16.9 Lakhs*
1340 cc
300 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Semi-Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Suzuki Hayabusa Images

14 images
Suzuki Hayabusa Colours

Suzuki Hayabusa is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Glass sparkle black or metallic mat titanium silver
Metallic mat steel green or glass sparkle black
Metallic mystic silver or pearl vigor blue

Suzuki Hayabusa Specifications and Features

Max Power192.64 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque142 Nm
Mileage18 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1340 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed300 kmph
Suzuki Hayabusa comparison with similar bikes

Suzuki Hayabusa
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Suzuki Katana
Ducati Multistrada V2
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Triumph Tiger 900
BMW F900 GS Adventure
₹16.9 Lakhs*
₹16.9 Lakhs*
₹15.96 Lakhs*
₹13.61 Lakhs*
₹16.36 Lakhs*
₹17.93 Lakhs*
₹15.4 Lakhs*
₹18.5 Lakhs*
₹13.95 Lakhs*
₹14.75 Lakhs*
Power
192.64 PS
Power
152.2 PS
Power
99.2 PS
Power
-
Power
114.5 PS
Power
203 PS
Power
82 Nm
Power
155.12 PS
Power
108 PS
Power
104.69 PS
Torque
142 Nm
Torque
127 Nm
Torque
103 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
94 Nm
Torque
114.9 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
101.4 Nm
Torque
90 Nm
Torque
93 Nm
Engine
1340 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1082.96 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
998 cc
Engine
853 cc
Engine
955 cc
Engine
888 cc
Engine
895 cc
Kerb Weight
266 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
249 kg
Kerb Weight
217 kg
Kerb Weight
222 kg
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Length
2180 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
2307 mm
Length
2130 mm
Length
2269 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
-
Length
2093 mm
Length
-
Length
2300 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoked
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Hayabusa EMI

Select Variant:
STD
192.64 PS @ 9700 rpm | 300 kmph | 350 km
₹ 16.9 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
192.64 PS @ 9700 rpm | 300 kmph | 350 km
₹16.9 Lakhs*
EMI ₹29437.12/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

