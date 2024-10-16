Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Mahbubnagar starts from Rs. 11.54 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Mahbubnagar starts from Rs. 11.54 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R dealers and showrooms in Mahbubnagar for best offers.
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price breakup in Mahbubnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki GSX-8R is mainly compared to Triumph Daytona 660 which starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs in Mahbubnagar, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Mahbubnagar and Yamaha R7 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Mahbubnagar.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki GSX-8R STD ₹ 11.54 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price