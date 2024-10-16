Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Himmatnagar starts from Rs. 10.15 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Himmatnagar starts from Rs. 10.15 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R dealers and showrooms in Himmatnagar for best offers.
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price breakup in Himmatnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki GSX-8R is mainly compared to Triumph Daytona 660 which starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs in Himmatnagar, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Himmatnagar and Yamaha R7 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Himmatnagar.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki GSX-8R STD ₹ 10.15 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price