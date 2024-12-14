HT Auto

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Ride Connect Edition-Race

2.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Key Specs
Engine249 cc
Power26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Max Speed150 kmph
View all Gixxer SF 250 specs and features

Gixxer SF 250 Ride Connect Edition-Race Latest Updates

Gixxer SF 250 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of Gixxer SF 250 Ride Connect Edition-Race (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.39 Lakhs. The

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2010 mm
  • Max Power: 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4-Cycle, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled
    • ...Read More

    Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Ride Connect Edition-Race Price

    Ride Connect Edition-Race
    ₹2.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    249 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,05,501
    RTO
    19,240
    Insurance
    14,139
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,38,880
    EMI@5,134/mo
    Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Ride Connect Edition-Race Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Length
    2010 mm
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Wheelbase
    1345 mm
    Kerb Weight
    161 kg
    Height
    1035 mm
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Width
    740 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    432 km
    Max Speed
    150 kmph
    Max Power
    26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
    Stroke
    54.9 mm
    Max Torque
    22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    249 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    4-Cycle, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet, multi-plate type
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    76 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    Diamond
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Rear Suspension
    Swing arm
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Twin Muffler, Side Stand Interlock, ETA Updates, Phone Battery Level Display, Miss Call Alert and Whatsup Alert, Turn-by-Turn Navigation
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V/ 6 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Ride Connect Edition-Race EMI
    EMI4,621 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,14,992
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,14,992
    Interest Amount
    62,269
    Payable Amount
    2,77,261

    Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 other Variants

    Moto GP BS6
    ₹2.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    249 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,79,200
    RTO
    16,366
    Insurance
    10,085
    Accessories Charges
    865
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,06,516
    EMI@4,439/mo
    BS6
    ₹2.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    249 cc
    View more Variants

    Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Alternatives

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z STD

    1.85 Lakhs
    Gixxer SF 250vsPulsar NS400Z
    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    Yamaha MT-15 V2 MotoGP Edition

    1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
    Gixxer SF 250vsMT-15 V2
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4 Icon Performance

    1.83 - 2.08 Lakhs
    Gixxer SF 250vsR15 V4
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 STD

    1.59 Lakhs
    Gixxer SF 250vsPulsar NS200
    KTM 200 Duke

    KTM 200 Duke STD

    1.99 Lakhs
    Gixxer SF 250vs200 Duke

