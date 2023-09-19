Saved Articles

Suzuki Gixxer 250 On Road Price in Vizianagaram

1.64 - 1.89 Lakhs*
Gixxer 250 Price in Vizianagaram

Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Vizianagaram starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Variant Wise Price List in Vizianagaram

BS6
₹1.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,993
RTO
15,299
Insurance
9,897
On-Road Price in Vizianagaram
1,95,189
Suzuki Gixxer 250 News

The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
19 Sept 2023
The KTM 250 Duke competes with rivals such as the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.
2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price and specification comparison
13 Sept 2023
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh and go up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
8 Feb 2023
The Gixxer 250 Twins were launched in the Indian market back in 2019.&nbsp;
India-made Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 to launch in Malaysia next year
2 May 2022
Pak Suzuki had to implement a series of temporary shutdowns during the current year, along with other automakers in Pakistan.
Suzuki Motor plans to take full control of Pakistan Suzuki, delist its shares
20 Oct 2023
