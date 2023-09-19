Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Vizianagaram starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Vizianagaram starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 dealers and showrooms in Vizianagaram for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price breakup in Vizianagaram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ 25 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Vizianagaram, Yamaha XSR125 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Vizianagaram and Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Vizianagaram. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 ₹ 1.95 Lakhs