Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Sirsi starts from Rs. 2.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 dealers and showrooms in Sirsi for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price breakup in Sirsi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ 25 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Sirsi, Yamaha XSR125 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Sirsi and Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Sirsi. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 ₹ 2.00 Lakhs